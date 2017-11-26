Indian tour successful

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said he had a successful round of discussions with Indian leaders on the development projects planned for Sri Lanka with the India’s assistance and on the proposed Economic Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) during his visit to the subcontinent.

Mr Wickremesinghe told journalists here before his departure back home that progress had been made on the proposed Economic Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) that is to be signed with India. ” I had extensive talks with the Indian Prime Minister and our discussions concluded positively,” he said.

The Prime Minister said discussions were also held on the agreement signed between India and Sri Lanka in April this year in which both countries have decided to implement several development projects in Sri Lanka.