Home / POLITICS / Indian tour successful

Indian tour successful

neo 7 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 46 Views

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said he had a successful round of discussions with Indian leaders on the development projects planned for Sri Lanka with the India’s assistance and on the proposed Economic Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) during his visit to the subcontinent.

Mr Wickremesinghe told journalists here before his departure back home that progress had been made on the proposed Economic Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) that is to be signed with India. ” I had extensive talks with the Indian Prime Minister and our discussions concluded positively,” he said.

The Prime Minister said discussions were also held on the agreement signed between India and Sri Lanka in April this year in which both countries have decided to implement several development projects in Sri Lanka.

About neo

Check Also

Second no-confidence motion moved against Musthapha

JVP yesterday submitted a no confidence motion against Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faiszer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved