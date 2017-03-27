Indian Tamil parties except BJP welcome actor Rajinikanth cancelling visit to SL

Share ! tweet







India's Tamil parties except the BJP on Saturday welcomed the Tamil actor Rajinikanth's decision to cancel the visit to Sri Lanka participate in a function to inaugurate 150 houses constructed by a private firm Lyca Productions in Vavuniya for the war-displaced Tamils in the island's North.

Rajinikanth bowing to the pressure from the three main Tamil parties in Tamil Nadu has decided to stay away from the event, while appealing to the party leaders not to prevent him from visiting Sri Lanka if another opportunity arises in the future.

The three leaders mentioned in the statement of Rajinikanth – MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan – welcomed the cancellation, while state BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarrajan said the actor should not have cancelled the trip as his visit could have been a consolation to the Lankan Tamils, Deccan Chronicle said.

Vaiko said he conveyed his objection to Rajinikanth through telephone as he did not want to politicize it. The actor had earlier planned to visit the island based on wrong information, he added. Welcoming the announcement, Thirumavalavan said Tamils all over the world felt that his visit could harm their interests, while Velmurugan thanked Rajini for his decision. AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaiselvan also thanked the actor for understanding the sentiments of Tamils, cancelling the visit.