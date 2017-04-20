Indian PM to visit for Vesak Day celebration

Share ! tweet







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in UN Vesak Day celebrations to be conducted in Sri Lanka in May this year, according to Minister of Justice and Buddha Sasana Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate UN Vesak Day in Colombo on May 12, Minister Rajapakshe said here on Wednesday.

During his visit, Mr Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership. The two countries are likely to finalize development cooperation agreements, in addition to discussing key bilateral matters including the Palk Bay fisheries conflict.

The specifics of Mr. Modi's visit and travel plans within Sri Lanka are being firmed up, The Hindu reported according to Colombo-based sources.