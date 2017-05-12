Indian PM arrives in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit this evening to participate in the United Nations International Vesak Day celebrations as the chief guest.

The Indian Premier was warmly welcomed by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

“I am happy to be in Sri Lanka, where I will join the International Vesak Day Celebrations,” Prime Minister Modi said in a Facebook post after arriving in the island.

Mr. Modi prior to his departure, said on a Facebook post that this will be his second bilateral visit to Sri Lanka in two years, “a sign of our strong relationship.”

“My visit brings to the fore one of the most abiding links between India and Sri Lanka- the shared heritage of Buddhism,” he wrote.

During my visit, I will join the International Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo on 12th May, where I will interact with leading Buddhist spiritual leaders, scholars and theologians. It is my honor to join these celebrations with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister recalled that during his last visit in 2015, he had the opportunity to visit Anuradhapura, a UNESCO world heritage site and a leading center of Buddhism for centuries.

“During my This time, I will be privileged to pay respect at the revered Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, also known as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s will visit the Seema Malaka at the Gangaramaya Temple where he will take part in the traditional lamp lighting ceremony.