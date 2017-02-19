Indian Foreign Secretary arrives

Share ! tweet







India's Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Saturday for a three-day visit continuing the tradition of close exchanges with Sri Lanka progressed in the last two years.

During his visit the Foreign Secretary will interact with the Sri Lankan leadership for discussions on possible possibilities of collaboration and cooperation in a number of sectors including power, highways, airport, hydrocarbon sector, etc.

Jaishankar will also review various decisions taken during the meetings between the two leaderships earlier, the Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said earlier.

The Foreign Secretary will be in Sri Lanka until 20 February.