Indian authorities seize pregnancy termination tablets being smuggled to SL

Indian customs officials have seized over two lakh pregnancy termination tablets, allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, from a country boat near Pamban in Rameswaram.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs sleuths intercepted the boat at Mundalmunai and recovered six bags containing Promadol, Mifegest, Microprotal and Mifebri tablets numbering 230,000, the PTI reported.

However, no arrests have been made.

A case has been registered and a search is on for the gang involved in the case, the officials said.