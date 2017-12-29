Indian arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.1 million

Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake arrested an Indian national attempting to smuggle a stock of heroin worth over Rs 2.1 million into the country.

The suspect, a 33-year-old male, had arrived from Chennai onboard flight UL126 at 5.42am this morning (28), a spokesman said.

He was apprehended at the Green Channel of BIA Customs Arrival with some 212 grams of heroin valued at Rs. 2,100,000 concealed in a side zip pocket of his hand luggage.

Further investigations are being carried out by Sri Lanka Customs.