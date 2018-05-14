Indian Army chief here today

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Sri Lanka for four days from Monday as part of efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two country, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Army chief is scheduled to meet the political and military brass of Sri Lanka during the visit, his first as Chief of Army Staff, IANS reported.

“The visit assumes significance in the light of India’s persistent efforts to strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and military cooperation based on mutual interests and understanding,” a Ministry statement said.

The Indian Army has been catering not only for training requirements of its Sri Lankan counterparts, including imparting specific tailor-made training in different fields, but also providing military hardware, it said.

During the visit, Gen Rawat will inaugurate a communication laboratory at the School of Signals in Kandy. The institute was conceptualised and established by the Indian Army to train Sri Lanka Army Signal Corps personnel.