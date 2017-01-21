India will remain world’s fastest growing economy this year and next: UN

Share ! tweet







India will continue to remain the world’s fastest growing large developing economy this year as well as the next one, a United Nations report has said.

According to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2017 report launched in New York on Tuesday, India is projected to grow by 7.7% in fiscal 2017as it benefits from strong private consumption and gradual introduction of significant domestic reforms, a United Nations report said.

The report said India’s economy will grow by 7.6% in 2018, benefiting from strong private consumption. However, it cautioned that low capacity utilisation and stressed balance sheets of banks and businesses will prevent a strong investment revival in the short term.

China’s growth on the other hand is projected to remain stable at 6.5% for fiscal years 2017 and 2018, supported by favourable domestic demand and accommodative fiscal measures, including off-budget fiscal support through policy banks and public-private partnerships.

However the implications of China’s ongoing economic rebalancing will inevitably be felt by the region in the medium and long-run through trade (including commodity prices) and financial channels, albeit to a varied extent across countries, the report added.

The report, UN’s flagship publication on expected trends in the global economy, comes just a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s growth rate for the current fiscal year to 6.6% from its previous estimate of 7.6% due to the "temporary negative consumption shock" of demonetisation. The World Bank too decelerated India’s GDP growth for 2016-17 fiscal to 7% from its previous estimate of 7.6% citing the impact of demonetisation.