India raises issue with Sri Lankan PM

Concerned over the killing of its fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, India on Tuesday raised the issue with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the News Nation reported quoting sources from India.

The Indian government is “deeply concerned” over the killing of the Indian fisherman and the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo has taken up the matter with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, sources said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has promised a full and thorough investigation, they said. Indian media today reported that Bridgo, 22, from Thangachimadam in central Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu was allegedly shot dead yesterday while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet. -Agencies