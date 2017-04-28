India pledges help to construct expressways

Share ! tweet







India has pledged to assist Sri Lanka in the construction of the Jaffna, Mannar and Trincomalee and Dambulla-Trincomalee expressways, the Prime Minister’s office said yesterday.

The assistance has been pledged on behalf of the Indian government by Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari who met Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last morning. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe informed Mr. Gadkari that Sri Lanka constructed 23 kilometres of new roads daily. Mr. Gadkari said India was ready to provide Indian expertise to construct long lasting roads in Sri Lanka.