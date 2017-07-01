India offers help to Sri Lanka’s Northern Province

India has expressed willingness to further partner Sri Lanka’s Northern Provincial administration in development initiatives, emphasising the need for a clear economic programme identifying specific areas.

Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu called on Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran in Jaffna on Thursday, the former’s first visit to the Tamil-majority north after assuming charge in Colombo in January. During the meeting, Mr. Sandhu underscored economic development for the war-affected areas and said India was willing to assist in projects, sources in Jaffna told The Hindu.

Mr. Sandhu reportedly told the Chief Minister that while political challenges may come from time to time, continued work on economic development was important, according to a source in Jaffna. The Northern Provincial Council recently witnessed a crisis with a large bloc of members moving a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister. The problem was resolved after negotiations between senior leader R. Sampanthan and Mr. Wigneswaran.