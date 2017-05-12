India-funded ambulance service will be extended to all provinces: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Sri Lanka’s free emergency ambulance service, which is funded by the Indian government and currently in operation in just two provinces, will be extended to all other provinces.

“We have decided to extend 1990 Emergency Ambulance Service, currently operating in Western & Southern Provinces, to all other Provinces,” he announced, while addressing Indian origin Tamil community at Norwood Grounds in Dickoya.

He said it is his honour to speak with them and added that, “we need to strengthen, not separate, (these) threads of unity and harmony.”

The Prime Minister started his speech by saying, “It is a great pleasure to be here today. And, I am most grateful for your warm and enthusiastic welcome.”

He added that it is a great honour to be the first Indian PM to visit Kandy. Talking about Sri Lanka’s tea production, PM Modi said people world over are familiar with Ceylon tea that is grown here but ‘least do they know that it is the result of your sweat’.

“Sri Lanka today is the 3rd highest exporter of tea and it is possible only because of your hard work,” he said.

At the event, PM Modi remembered the journey of people who started their journey from India to Ceylon. “We remember your forefathers. Men and women of strong will and courage, who undertook the journey of their life from India to then Ceylon,” he said.