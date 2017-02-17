India Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka Saturday

Share ! tweet







India's Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka from February 18-20, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup announced today.

"The visit will continue the tradition of close exchanges with Sri Lanka that has gained momentum in the last two years," the Spokesperson said.

The Foreign Secretary will interact with the Sri Lankan leadership for discussions on possible possibilities of collaboration and cooperation in a number of sectors including power, highways, airport, hydrocarbon sector, etc.

"The visit would help in taking stock on various decisions taken during the meetings between the two leaderships," the Spokesperson added.