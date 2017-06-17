Increased retail participation lifts CSE

Retail market participation in the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was healthier than on previous days and it helped boost the market to a positive level, market analysts said.

Amid these developments both indices, ie, the All Share Price Index went up by 24.19 points and S and P SL20 climbed by 12.45 points, moving the day’s turnover to Rs. 966.4 million with four major crossings.

Those crossings were:, JKH crossed 973,000 shares to the tune of Rs. 173.75 million and per share value was Rs. 178.55, Expolanka 10 million shares crossed for Rs. 70 million, per share value was Rs 7, Dialog 4.09 million shares crossed for Rs. 48.69 million with a per share value of Rs. 11.95 while Textured Jersey’s 854000 shares crossed for Rs. 35.43 million.

In the retail market, companies that contributed mainly to the turnover were; JKH Rs. 167.63 million (940,000 shares traded), Tokyo Cement (Voting) Rs. 40.98 million (591,000 shares traded) and Seylan Bank (Non Voting) Rs. 40.32 million (677,000 shares traded). It is said that 37,606,469 share volumes were traded during the day.

JKH shares fluctuated but other stocks were quite stable in the market.Meanwhile ,Anilana Hotels, Properties PLC, and Tess Agro PLC have been transferred out of the Default Board with effect from June 16, 2017 due to non- submission of Interim Financial Statements on March 31, 2017. The country’s economy grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter, slowing down from the previous quarter’s 5.3 percent, the state-run Census and Statistics Department said on Thursday after the markets closed.

Analysts said investors are still waiting to see the impact of the recent floods and landslides, caused by the worst torrential rains in 14 years, killing over 200 people and devastating crops.