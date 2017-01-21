Imported rice should not be sold beyond Rs. 76 per kg : President

Share ! tweet







Speaking at a special meeting of the Presidential Task Force appointed to provide relief to the people who would be affected by prevailing drought spell in the country, A kilogram of imported rice should not be sold beyond Rs. 76 in the open market, said President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President said that private traders and rice mill owners should not be allowed to increase prices of rice at their will and inconvenience the ordinary people. “There should be no room for a shortage of essential food items in the food market and public officials should take every possible effort to provide relief to the people without confining to circulars,” the President said.

He added that ministry officials have the responsibility of importing rice stocks which are fit for public consumption.

The President instructed Paddy Marketing Board officials (PMB) to inquire whether rice mill owners had processed the paddy stocks released by the Government paddy stores. He also sought a comprehensive report from PMB in this regard.