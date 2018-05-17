Immigration/emigration officers on work-to-rule

Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association (SLIEOA) will commence a work-to-rule campaign from midnight today at all port and airports of the country, until their grievances are addressed, Secretary of the SLIEOA, KKGJ Bandara says.

The SLIEOA says it has been urging the government to address several long standing concerns, including the introduction of a service minute, attaching Immigration officers to foreign missions and re-establishment of the Departmental Prosecution Unit. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had appointed a five-member committee to look into the matter and propose solutions, but the deadline had expired in January, Bandara said.

“We don’t want to tarnish the image of the country by giving a negative impression to foreigners. That is why we delayed trade union action for so long. We waited till March to distribute leaflets to raise public awareness of our grievances. We will also hold a silent banner protest opposite the BIA today.”