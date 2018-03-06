IGP dispatches CID team to Digana

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara dispatched a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to the Digana area in the Teldeniya police division to carry out investigations this morning, the Police Spokesman said.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday ordered the police to conduct an immediate impartial probe after violent mobs clashed in Kandy.

The government said in a statement that police were put on alert to prevent the violence from spreading and asked the people to “act with responsibility and remain calm”.

Police said that 24 suspects have been arrested and remanded for unruly behavior in Teldeniya and Digana yesterday.