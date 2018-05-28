ICC conducting full investigation into pitch-fixing allegations

A full investigation led by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, is working with full cooperation from all Member countries identified in the Al Jazeera programme, is now underway to examine each claim made, according to Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Anti-Corruption Unit.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, he said that the ICC has now had the opportunity to view the documentary into corruption in cricket and that they are taking the contents of the programme and the allegations it has made extremely seriously.

ICC said its investigation into the allegations is being hampered by the channel’s refusal to share evidence.

“We have been in ongoing dialogue with the broadcaster which has refused our continual requests to cooperate and share information which has hampered our investigation to date.

“The content of the programme, is of course useful to the investigation, but I would now urge the production team to provide us with all un-edited and unseen evidence they are in possession of, to enable us to expedite a thorough investigation,” the statement added.

“Given this is a live investigation and one that is likely to be subject to the legal process, it is not possible to provide any further comment.”