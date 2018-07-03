ICC asks Sri Lanka Cricket to hold election within six months

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked Sri Lanka to hold elections for Sri Lanka Cricket board within six months. Failing to do so will result in ICC reconsidering Sri Lanka’s membership status in the ICC, the Council said in a statement.

Concluding its 75th Annual Conference in Dublin with strong sanctions for ball tampering and personal abuse on Monday, the ICC in a statement said the board will also allow a representative of Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the board as an observer.

The five-day Annual Conference in Dublin with strong support for strengthening the ICC Code of Conduct has introduced a range of new offences.