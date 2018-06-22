ICC appoints Michael Beloff to hear Chandimal’s appeal

Chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission, Michael Beloff QC has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Dinesh Chandimal’s appeal today (22).

ICC further said the hearing will take place on Friday, and legal counsel for both parties and Chandimal will join via telephone or videoconference.

Earlier in the day, Chandimal denied charges of attempting to change the condition of the ball and had appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath’s verdict of banning him for one Test.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday charged Sri Lanka captain Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha with a breach of Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”. While Chandimal has appealed, he could stand to miss both Tests against South Africa in July and further ODIs if found guilty.