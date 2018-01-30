I will not lie to capture power-Ranil

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he has nothing to hide and has never lied to come to power or remain in office.

The Presidential Commission Report on Treasury Bonds issued in 2015 and 2016 had been given various politically motivated interpretations, but the truth would prevail , Wickremesinghe told a Local Government Elections Campaign meeting in Deniyaya on Saturday.

“There would be no cover-up.The Attorney General has already been told to institute legal action on the basis of available evidence,” he emphasised adding, “I will not lie to cling on to office; no have I uttered falsehoods to win elections.”