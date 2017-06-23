I don’t blame university students -President

President Maithripala Sirisena says some politically indecent groups are trying to show the country that the government is acting to emasculate the free education by depriving the opportunities of the students of the medical faculties in government universities.

“They are misleading the university students. I don’t blame any university student for the actions of those who conspire to use students as tools. These are done by undisciplined political groups”, he said.

The President was speaking at a ceremony held today (June 22) at Lankapura Maha Vidyalaya, Polonnaruwa.

He pointed out that nearly 2, 50,000 students sit for AL exam annually and 90,000 from them are eligible for university education but university admission is offered only for 25,000 students.