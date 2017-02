Share ! tweet







Maithripala Sirisena says that is the only president who declared his assets.

He made this comment at a function held in Temple Trees to implement the Right to information Act.

He also said that there is a division between politicians and the government servents. “If both parties discharge their duties in a proper manner their want be any issues,” he said

At present the public is criticizing the government never before, which some are use that rights in a more uncultured manner, he said.