Hydropower reservoir capacity remains low

Recent rains which wreaked havoc in some parts of the country have had no effect on the hydro-power reservoirs. The water levels of three out of six main reservoirs are still below maximun capacity, according to the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry.

Currently, the country’s hydro-power generation capacity has risen to 48.08 percent from 27.03 percent due to rains.

Power and Renewable Energy Ministry Director (Development) Sulakshana Jayawardene told The Island that the heavy rains that lashed the country last month had not been experienced in the catchment areas.

The capacity of six main reservoirs namely Castlereagh, Maussakale, Kotmale, Victoria, Randenigala and Samanalawewa was at 76.04%, 76.06%, 70.02%, 33.05%, 33.03% and 37.06% respectively, Jayawardena said.