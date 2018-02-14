Hung LG bodies cause headache for political parties

Executive Director of Transparency International Sri Lanka Asoka Obesekere has warned of political turmoil for want of a particular party gaining absolute majority in about 160 local government bodies at just concluded local government polls.

Countrywide elections were held for 340 local government bodies. Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha is the only exception due to a court directive.

Obesekere asserted that those having the majority in hung local government bodies would find it difficult to secure required support to form an administration.

Obesekera said so in response to a query from Shameer Rasooldeen, on Face the Nation (FTN) live on TV 1 Monday night. The panel comprised attorney-at-law Chrishmal Warnasuriya, defeated UPFA Colombo district mayoral candidate Azath Salley and News Editor of The Island Shamindra Ferdinando. In addition to Rasooldeen, Nadim Majeed and Charitha Fernando posed questions with Salley blaming Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNP for Saturday’s devastating defeat.

“Nobody expected this,” a disappointed Salley said, demanding that Wickremesinghe quit the party leadership as well as the premiership. The former UNPer claimed that the SLFP parliamentary group and a sizeable section of the UNP parliamentary group wanted Wickremesinghe removed immediately.

Salley blamed Wickremesinghe and his close associates, including Minister Malik Samarawickrema for treasury bond scams, involving perpetual treasuries limited.

But, it was pointed out to Salley that the second far bigger treasury bond scam could have been averted had President Maithripala Sirisena not dissolved parliament in June 2015 to save those who had perpetrated the first treasury bond scam. Salley was also told that the SLFP group in yahapalana government couldn’t disassociate itself from the three-year administration and the government never realized its folly in humiliating the armed forces by way of co-sponsoring Geneva Resolution 30/1 meant to establish hybrid war crimes court.