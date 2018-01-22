Human Rights Commission issues guidelines for police officers to follow during local election

Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission has issued guidelines for police officers to follow before, during and after the upcoming local government election.

Issuing the “Guidelines to Police Officers on Local Authority Election 2018” Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission Dr. Deepika Udagama said the Commission will be monitoring compliance with these guidelines and would be compelled to inquire into complaints of violations resulting from either action or inaction.

The “Guidelines to Police Officers on Local Authority Election 2018′ is produced below

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, recognizing the right of every citizen to vote, to freely engage in political activities and the right to free and fair elections under the Constitution of Sri Lanka (1978) and international human rights norms, adopted the following guidelines to be observed by all Police Officers during the run-up to the election, on the day of the election and the period immediately after the election:

(a) Complaints regarding pre-election, Election Day and post-election violence shall be accepted and investigated in terms of Article 12 of the Constitution, which declares that “all persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law”. The police will be held liable for violation of fundamental rights in regard to inaction or omission relating to entertaining such complaints.

(b) lnvestigation regarding complaints shall be conducted in a strictly impartial manner. lnaction due to political influences or any other unacceptable reason will amount to a breach of Article 12 of the Constitution.