Human Rights Commission instructs public officials to be impartial at LG polls

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has instructed the public officials to be impartial at the forthcoming local government elections.

Issuing a circular pertaining to activities of public officers and officers of the Provincial Public Service in connection with the Local Authority Election 2018 to the Secretaries to the President, Prime Minister, all ministries and All Chief Secretaries to Provincial Councils, the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Deepika Udagama urged all public officers to use the power according to the law.

Noting that the right to vote has been declared a fundamental right by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, the HRCSL said, therefore, when an election takes place all public officers in particular are bound to ensure that the election takes place in conformity with the Constitution and prevailing laws.

Public officers vested with responsibility should conduct their official duties in compliance with such laws and act fairly and impartially, the directive said.