Human bones dug up from Galle Face

Human skeletal remains had been found by a group of workers excavating the land where a five star hotel is being built at Galle Face Saturday morning, the Fort Police said.

Police have launched a full scale investigation into the find, a senior officer said.

The workers have told the police that they were excavating the ground with a backhoe machine when they stumbled on the skeletal remains.

Investigations have revealed that the land had been used as a cemetery many years ago.

Later, the land was acquired by the Defence Ministry, sold it to a foreign company involved in the hotel project.

Police said the bone would be sent to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.