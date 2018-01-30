HRCSL sets up help desk

Dr. Deepika Udagama, Chairperson, HRCSL, has set up an Elections Complaints Desk to receive complaints regarding rights violations pertaining to the Feb. 10 Local Government polls. Dr. Udagama has said special emphasis will be placed on rights violations of female candidates. The following are the 24-hour hotlines: 077 3088135 and 077 3762112, fax: 011 2505574 and email: iihrcsrilanka@gmail.com