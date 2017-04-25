Houses for 68 more families affected by Meethotamulla disaster

Share ! tweet







Another 68 families who lost their houses in the Meethotamulla garbage dump collapse received ownership of new houses today at a ceremony presided over by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The ceremony to hand over the ownership of new houses to the people affected by the disaster was held at the Disaster Management Ministry today.

Sixty-eight housing units at the LakSanda Housing complex at Salamulla area in Kolonnawa were handed over to the affected people. The Ministry says 98 affected families have so far been given new houses.

The value of a housing unit belonging to Urban Development Authority is in the region of Rs. 4 million.

Recipients of the houses extended their gratitude to the government for finding prompt solutions to their housing problem.