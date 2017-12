The Ministry of Power and Energy has introduced dedicated hotlines to inform of electricity failures.

The Ministry has requested all affected people to contact ministry personnel via the following hotlines.

– Ministry of Power – 1901

– LECO – 1910

– CEB – 1987

Residents of Kalutara and Ratmalana have been requested to use – 0114418418

All southern province people have been requested to use – 0714238623