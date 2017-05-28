Hotlines introduced for water supply issues

The Ministry of City planning and Water Supply informs public to contact the special operation committee through the following contact numbers to give information regarding the interruptions of the water supply and the drinking water issues in their areas due to the disaster situation.

Up to now, the water supply systems in Matara, Tangalle, and at several places along the Ingiriya – Ratnapura road have been interrupted.



Palitha Weerasinghe (Additional Secretary) – 077 77 24 360



F.F. Devaraj (Ass. Gen. Manager) – 077 78 91 332



Pradeep Lakshan (Sen. Ass. Secretary) – 071 45 32 222