Hot weather to continue till May end

The Meteorological Department sources said that the current hot weather conditions could last till the end of May.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Ms. Anusha Warnasuriya said that the reason for the hot weather conditions was the low wind flow in the proximity of the island.

The Health Ministry warns that there is a risk of spreading of eye infections owing to the existing weather conditions. According to reports, with the increase in temperature, the spread of viral infections, and consequently eye infections, has also increased the past few days.