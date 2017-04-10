Home dialysis machines for Kidney patients

Share ! tweet







The government will take measures to provide home dialysis machines to Kidney patients, the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

He said while the government has launched several programs to prevent Kidney disease, measures will be taken to provide 1,000 portable home dialysis units to kidney patients and 300 of them will be given this year.

He further said that, once patients are trained to use the mobile dialysis units, they can be operated from home.

Speaking at an event to handover a dialysis unit to the public in Kebithigollewa in the North Central Province, Minister Senaratne said 900 dialysis machines will be brought to the country with new Indian investments.