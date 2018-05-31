Hold PC elections soon

Elections Commission (EC) Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday he has written to political party leaders including President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya requesting them to conduct the provincial council elections as early as possible. He said he would write to the Opposition Leader and party representatives participating at meetings convened by the Elections Commission.

Although the terms of office of the Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Eastern Provincial Councils lapsed yesterday, the elections were postponed, awaiting changes to the electoral system.

The elections to the North-Western, Central and Northern provincial councils are due later this year.