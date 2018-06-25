HISTORIC DRIVE BY SAUDI WOMAN AS DRIVING BAN LIFTS

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25 June 2018: Female racing driver Aseel Al Hamad celebrated the

end of the ban on women drivers with a lap of honour in a Jaguar F-TYPE. Aseel, the first

female board member of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, had never driven on a track in

her home country before.

Aseel joined Jaguar in a call for June 24 th to be known as World Driving Day – a day when

finally, the whole world can enjoy the thrill of being behind the wheel of a car. On World

Driving Day Jaguar invites people to share a memory of their best driving moment (image or

anecdote) using the #worlddrivingday.

Aseel said: “Having loved cars since I was a child, today is highly emotional for me. This is

the best driving moment of my life. What better way to kick off World Driving Day than a lap

of honour in my home country in a Jaguar F-TYPE – the ultimate car to roar around the

track. I hope people around the world will share in our joy today by sharing their most

memorable driving story using #worlddrivingday.”

By creating World Driving Day, Jaguar urges people to remember this historic day and what

it means to women, to Saudi Arabia and to world progress in general. As part of its ongoing

work with over 40 Universities and Academic institutions globally on future mobility solutions,

the company will also be partnering with University in Saudi Arabia to join this global

network. The partnership, to be announced later this year, will be a unique exchange to tap

into the brightest young minds in Saudi Arabia to shape the company’s future innovations as

it moves to ACES (an Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Shared future).

Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson, Fiona Pargeter, Customer Experience Director

comments: “It’s easy to forget and take for granted the enjoyment of driving and just what a

privilege it is to get behind the wheel of a car. World Driving Day is a commitment from

Jaguar to celebrate this key moment annually for both men and women. This year, we're

really excited to collaborate with the brilliant students from Saudi Arabia to shape the future

of mobility for people around the world.”