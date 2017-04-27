Hirunika’s case postponed

Share ! tweet







Colombo High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe yesterday fixed for November 6 and 8, the inquiry into the indictment, against nine accused persons indicted for allegedly abducting a youth at Dematagoda, in the recent past.

The ninth accused, UNP Parliamentarian, Hirunika Premachandra, was present in Court. The first accused was not present in court due to medical reasons.

Counsel Ajith Pathirana informed the Court that the first accused was warded at the National Hospital due to a liver disease. He requested that the case be postponed till the first accused was discharged from hospital. Abduction…

A full medical report on his health condition would be submitted subsequent to the discharge from the hospital, the counsel said.

Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara appeared for the Attorney General.