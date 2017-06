Colombo High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe yesterday granted permission to Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila to go overseas for three days from June 12 to 15.

He is to travel to Laos.

Gammanpila is indicted on an allegation of forgery of documents of power of Attorney, purportedly issued by two Australian Nationals.

Counsel Thushara Dissanayake appeared for Gammanpila, who was ordered by the court to deposit a personnel bail of Rs. 500,000.