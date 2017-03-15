High Court issues notice on Basil, Tirukumar

Share ! tweet







Gampaha High Court Judge Priyantha Fernando yesterday issued notice on former Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Tirukumar Nadesan to appear before court on May 3.

They have been indicted with unlawfully acquiring a 16-acre land and a house at Malwana, Dompe, misappropriation of state funds and several other infractions under the Money Laundering Act.

When Basil Rajapaksa, Tirukumar Nadesan and Muditha Jayakody were earlier produced before the Pugoda Magistrate Court they told the then Pugoda Magistrate D.A. Ruwanpathirana that they had made no claims to the property and the Judge ordered the property to be auctioned.