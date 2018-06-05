Home / ART / Hema Nalin Karunaratne passes away

Hema Nalin Karunaratne passes away

neo 3 hours ago ART Leave a comment 46 Views

Popular television presenter, compere and journalist Hema Nalin Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 55.

He has passed away at his home in Malabe, according to sources.

With over 25 years of experience in the television industry serving in channels including Rupavahini and Swarnavahini, Karunaratne headed his own satellite channel in Heritage TV.

Rupavahini’s education service was a milepost in his life and he gained fame for the popular programme “9.05” which was a mainstay in the channel programmes for a long period.

About neo

Check Also

Nation bids farewell to Lester today

The funeral of Dr. Lester James Peries will be held, with state honours, today, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved