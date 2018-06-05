Hema Nalin Karunaratne passes away

Popular television presenter, compere and journalist Hema Nalin Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 55.

He has passed away at his home in Malabe, according to sources.

With over 25 years of experience in the television industry serving in channels including Rupavahini and Swarnavahini, Karunaratne headed his own satellite channel in Heritage TV.

Rupavahini’s education service was a milepost in his life and he gained fame for the popular programme “9.05” which was a mainstay in the channel programmes for a long period.