Heavy rains in central highlands, sluice gates of reservoirs opened

Due to heavy rains received in the western slopes of the central hills water levels of many reservoirs have reached the spill level and sluice gates have been opened, the Irrigation Department said.

Four sluice gates of Upper Kotmale reservoir and two sluice gates of the Lakshapana reservoir have been opened. The Norton Bridge Wimalasurendra reservoir has been spilling since this afternoon and the water level of the St Clair and Devon Falls has increased.

Irrigation Department Director General has said that the Rajangana tank, the Thabbowa Reservoir, the Deduru Oya Reservoir, the Weragala Reservoir, the Rambukan Oya Reservoir and the Rideeyagama Reservoir have reached the spill level, state run ITN reported.

He said that eight gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened. There is a possibility of the Pallama and Puttalam areas being flooded as a result.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center has called upon the people living in disaster affected areas to be cautious. Red Notices have been issued on landslide threats to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts.