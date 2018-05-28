Heavy rains expected to recede

The prevailing flood situation is gradually subsiding as heavy rains in the south-western Sri Lanka is expected to recede temporarily from yesterday, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

According to current information 23 persons have been killed by the floods and 166,228 people (43,604 families) have been affected by 12 noon yesterday.

“Water levels of swollen rivers are currently receding. But water levels of Kalu Ganga, Maha Oya, Attanagalu Oya is still at flood level due to rains during the last 72 hours. The landslide warning issued by the NBRO for Kegalle, Kalutara, Galle, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya districts still remain due the saturation of soil moisture,” he said.

Around 19,519 families have been evacuated into 339 welfare centres due to the floods and landslide risks in 08 Districts. Meanwhile 118 houses have been completely destroyed and 5073 houses were partially damaged. “Rs. 35.28 million has been allocated for initial relief payments in 16 Districts,” he said.