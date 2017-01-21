Heavy rains expected during next few days: Met Department

Share ! tweet







The Department of Meteorology says that showery weather conditions are expected to enhance during next few days, especially between January 22 and 24.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 pm while heavy falls (more than 100 mm) are also likely at some places, the department said. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it said.