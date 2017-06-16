Heavy rainfall expected in several districts

The Department of Meteorology says that fairly heavy rainfall (about 100 mm) can be expected at some places, particularly in the Colombo, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

It said that showery condition is expected to continue in the South-western part of the country and that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, particularly in the morning and night.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at several places in the Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

The Met Department also said that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph at times, it said.