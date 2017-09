There will be an increased rain fall in Colombo from today till the 14th the Meteriological department said yesterday.

There will be thundershowers in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces. In other areas there will be thundershowers after 2.00 p.m.

There could be intermittent strong winds in those areas and people should take precautions as there could be accidents due to lightening.