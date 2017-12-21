Home / LATEST / Heavy rain expected

Heavy rain expected

neo 55 mins ago

Heavy showers above 100mm is predicted in Southern half of the country during the next 18 hours while the most provinces of the island would experience  showers or
Thundershowers due to a wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, Meteorology Department warned.

It said heavy falls could be experienced in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western and Eastern provinces.

It also said there is a high possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80kmph in the deep sea areas to the south and south-east of the country.

