Heavy rain and rough seas expected

The Department of Meteorology says that the low pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka has developed in to a depression and it is expected to develop further and move away from the island along the southern coast.

Hence, heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas can be expected further in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island and heavy rains and gusty strong winds (about 60) kmph over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island, the department said.

It said that very heavy rainfall (above 150mm) can be expected at some places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western province.

Heavy falls (above 100 mm) can be expected at some places elsewhere.