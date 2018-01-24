Hearing of Gotabhaya’s FR petition put off to May 31

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed for hearing on May 31, 2015, the fundamental rights violation petition filed by the former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who has claimed that the Financial Crimes Investigation Division is likely to subject him to an illegal arrest.

The petitioner had explained that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had been falsely accused of squandering public funds, in the importation of two MIG Aircraft to the Sri Lankan Airforce and further in deploying the Avant Garde Maritime Services Pvt. Limited to float an armoury, off the shores of Galle in Southern Sri Lanka.

The petitioner had alleged that the action taken by the FCID against Rajapaksa it arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory.

He wanted it prevented by a court order.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva appeared with Sugath Caldera for the petitioner Rajapaksa.

The President’s Counsel Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda, appeared for the Attorney General.