Home / POLITICS / Hearing of case against Prasanna and wife postponed

Hearing of case against Prasanna and wife postponed

neo 11 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 47 Views

Further hearing of the case filed against the three persons including MP Prasanna Ranatunga and his wife, was ordered to be postponed until September 13th by the order of the Colombo High Court, today (28).

The case was supposed to be heard in front of Colombo High Court Judge Champa Janaki Rajaratna, today.

However, at Deputy Solicitor General Thusith Mudalige, who leads the plaintiff, is currently abroad for duty purposes, the state prosecutor requested for postponement of the hearing.

Accordingly, the Judge Rajaratna postponed the hearing to 13th September and advised the witnesses to be present at the court on that date.

About neo

Check Also

Notice issued for Sarana

Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday issued notice on Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena for failing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved